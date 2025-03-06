FIFA kicks off second edition of Global Integrity Programme

FIFA is joining forces again with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to host the second edition of the Global Integrity Programme, which is designed to safeguard football against the threat of match manipulation and corruption. The goal of the programme starting on 6 March and concluding in December 2027 is to provide all 211 member associations with enhanced knowledge and tools to fight and prevent match manipulation. Throughout 2025, more than 90 Member Associations from all six confederations will work on the Standard Module to explore the fundamentals of match manipulation in the collective fight to safeguard football’s future. Beginning on March 6 and 7, the initial Class in the Standard Module will feature presentations from top experts and organisations, including representatives from FIFA, UNODC, CONMEBOL, the FBI and the German FA (DFB), who will share hands-on insights into the critical issues threatening football’s integrity. From understanding the links between match manipulation and broader crimes to mapping key stakeholders’ roles, the module will empower participants to take decisive action in protecting the game. Programme participants will initially engage in quarterly online courses that provide theoretical knowledge and practical insights. There will also be an on-site practical course that will enable learners to apply newly acquired skills to real-world scenarios under expert guidance. This unique blend of learning approaches ensures a comprehensive educational experience. You can find further details about the FIFA Global Integrity Programme in the official brochure.