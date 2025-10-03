FIFA Integrity Task Force brings all six confederations on board

FIFA’s Integrity Task Force convened online on Monday, 29 September to further its mission to protect world football from match manipulation and other integrity threats. The meeting brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including international law enforcement and betting integrity bodies, as well as being the first time that all six confederations’ integrity and anti-match-fixing units from the AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC, and UEFA attended as permanent members. “The inclusion of all six confederations as permanent members is essential for our efforts to strengthen our collective defense against match manipulation,” said Luis Villas-Boas Pires, FIFA Director of Judicial Bodies. “This marks an important milestone in safeguarding the integrity of football across all FIFA competitions.” The expanded membership marks a significant step forward, ensuring stronger collaboration across FIFA’s global network as it prepares for a busy calendar of youth competitions and FIFA World Cup™ qualifiers in October and November 2025. Delegates reviewed monitoring plans for FIFA’s competitions for the U-20 men, the U-17 men and women, and women’s futsal, as well as conducting risk assessments for the upcoming qualifiers. Participants also provided updates on respective integrity strategies, ways to enhance coordination with ad hoc members, and alignment on best practices. Among those in attendance, in addition to the confederations, were the United States Department of Justice, the FBI, INTERPOL, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica, Competition Bureau Canada, the Council of Europe, the International Betting Integrity Association, United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports and Sportradar. The task force, established by FIFA to safeguard the integrity of all competitions, continues to work towards preventing and sanctioning match-fixing, corruption and other unethical practices. The meeting underscored the shared commitment of football’s governing bodies and their international partners to uphold the integrity of the game worldwide.