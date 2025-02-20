FIFA and University of Miami launch International Football Law Summer Campus

FIFA and the University of Miami School of Law (Miami Law) have launched the inaugural edition of the International Football Law Summer Campus , which is aimed at professionals from across the football industry who are seeking to enhance their knowledge of international football law and to advance their careers.

Providing an immersive educational experience, the programme offers participants a unique opportunity to gain insights into the latest legal developments, rules and trends in the global game, guided by industry experts with extensive experience in various facets of football law. Programme participants may come from a variety of backgrounds, including legal professionals from the legal departments at FIFA member associations, lawyers working at players’ unions, club or league executives and sports lawyers practising in law firms. The curriculum is tailored to provide participants with both foundational and advanced knowledge in football law, equipping them with the tools to address the legal challenges that they may face within the ever-evolving football landscape.

With a view to ensuring personalised attention and in-depth engagement, the first edition of the International Football Law Summer Campus will involve a cohort of just 24. Classes will primarily be held at the UM School of Law, through its top rated Entertainment, Arts, and Sports Law Program, a prestigious institution renowned for its legal expertise, providing participants with a rigorous academic experience. Classes will also take place at FIFA’s corporate office in Miami, offering participants an invaluable opportunity to connect directly with FIFA staff members, to observe real-world applications of football law and to gain insights into the organisation’s legal operations. Topics to be covered include an introduction to football law, the international football transfer system and Court of Arbitration for Sport proceedings. The FIFA-Miami Law International Football Law Summer Campus will take place from Monday, 23 June to Thursday, 3 July 2025. Participants who meet the established course objectives will be awarded a joint non-degree certificate of completion from FIFA and the University of Miami School of Law, recognizing the participant’s commitment to and achievement in completing the comprehensive programme. Registration link: