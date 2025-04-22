FIFA launches quarterly report on CAS football-related cases

New resource with up-to-date analysis of CAS rulings in football-related cases

Detailed analysis of CAS decisions, key legal trends and references to landmark rulings from both the Swiss Federal Tribunal and the European Court of Justice

Report underscores FIFA’s commitment to transparency and knowledge-sharing within the football community

FIFA has launched a quarterly report on Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) football awards, a new initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, up-to-date analysis of CAS rulings in football-related cases.

The latest official statistics from the CAS & Football Annual Report 2024 emphasise the importance of CAS in resolving football-related disputes, with over 70% of their cases involving this sport. The relevant CAS awards play a crucial role in shaping the regulatory framework of football, ensuring legal certainty and maintaining fair play by resolving conflicts between players, clubs, member associations and other stakeholders.

For this reason, the FIFA Quarterly Report on CAS Football Awards will offer, four times a year, typically once every three months, a detailed analysis of CAS decisions, key legal trends and references to landmark rulings from both the Swiss Federal Tribunal and the European Court of Justice.

The FIFA quarterly report initiative aims to create an indispensable legal resource for clubs, players, lawyers and academics involved in football law. The document also underscores FIFA's commitment to transparency and knowledge-sharing within the football community.