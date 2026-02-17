FIFA publishes CAS & Football Annual Report 2025

FIFA has released the CAS & Football Annual Report 2025, marking the fourth edition of this extensive publication.

The report provides an overview of FIFA’s activities related to appeals lodged against its decisions before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), as well as a broader perspective on football’s involvement in CAS arbitration during the year.

In 2025, football disputes once again accounted for most of the cases registered at CAS (77%), thereby maintaining a dominant share of the overall caseload.

The report also provides an overview of the most significant case law from both CAS and the Swiss Federal Tribunal, extracted from the FIFA Quarterly Reports on CAS Football Awards.

Pursuant to article 49 of the FIFA Statutes, CAS remains the competent authority to review and adjudicate on appeals filed against final decisions rendered by FIFA bodies. This ensures that football stakeholders – including Member Associations, confederations, players, clubs, officials, coaches and agents – have recourse to an independent arbitral tribunal to resolve disputes and challenge FIFA decisions where appropriate.