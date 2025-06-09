CAS approves FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ arbitration rules

During the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in the United States, a special ad hoc division (AHD) of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will be established to handle any disputes. The CAS AHD will resolve disputes under article 50 of the FIFA Statutes, provided that they arise during and in connection with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. The AHD will operate for the duration of the tournament, from 14 June to 13 July 2025 inclusive, with disputes being heard by arbitrators from the CAS football list. This mechanism is aimed at a speedy and efficient resolution of disputes covered by the CAS AHD, within a deadline of 48 hours. The Arbitration Rules for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which have been notified to the participating clubs, have also been published by FIFA.