CAS approves FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ arbitration rules

Special ad hoc division to be established for groundbreaking club competition
Ad hoc division operational throughout tournament, from 14 June to 13 July 2025 inclusive
Arbitrators to be selected from CAS football list
During the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in the United States, a special ad hoc division (AHD) of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will be established to handle any disputes. The CAS AHD will resolve disputes under article 50 of the FIFA Statutes, provided that they arise during and in connection with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. The AHD will operate for the duration of the tournament, from 14 June to 13 July 2025 inclusive, with disputes being heard by arbitrators from the CAS football list. This mechanism is aimed at a speedy and efficient resolution of disputes covered by the CAS AHD, within a deadline of 48 hours. The Arbitration Rules for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which have been notified to the participating clubs, have also been published by FIFA.
Groundbreaking club competition fast approaching The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will bring together 32 elite teams from all six confederations, with the action set to kick off at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, 14 June. A total of 63 matches will take place across 11 Host Cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C. – culminating in what promises to be a spectacular final at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, 13 July, when the FIFA club world champions will be crowned. All tournament fixtures will be live-streamed for free on DAZN.com, bringing the excitement of the first edition of the competition to every football fan around the world.