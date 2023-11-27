FIFA completes thorough testing programme for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

1,933 anti‑doping tests conducted as part of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ testing programme

Comprehensive testing operation delivered before and throughout the competition, safeguarding integrity at every stage

The testing operation was delivered in close collaboration with USADA, Sport Integrity Canada and MEX-NADO as well as FIFA’s network of international Doping Control Officers

FIFA has successfully completed a thorough and global scale anti doping testing programme at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, with a total of 1,933 anti doping tests carried out before and throughout the competition. Particular emphasis was placed on the pre‑tournament period, with an extensive out‑of‑competition testing programme during the six months preceding the competition. In this period, 1250 anti-doping tests were carried out on FIFAs Testing Authority, in close partnership with 14 National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) and confederations across the globe.

All of FIFA’s anti-doping activities were conducted under the framework for the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations and the World Anti-Doping Code. This approach reflects FIFA’s unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the competition by ensuring robust testing long before the opening match.

During FIFA’s flagship men’s tournament, FIFA carried out 416 in‑competition tests following matches, alongside a further 267 out‑of‑competition tests, bringing the total number of anti‑doping tests to 1,933.

Following FIFAs testing strategy, there was a significant amount of blood samples collected both during the pre-tournament and in-tournament phase. During the pre-tournament phase, more than 1000 blood samples were collected alongside the 1250 urine samples. During the tournament, 237 blood samples were collected alongside the 683 urine samples, bringing the total number of samples collected to more than 3100.

All samples collected were reviewed by the Athlete Passport Management unit, composed of independent experts, to detect potential deviations that may indicate the use of performance-enhancing drugs or methods. Appropriate follow ups like special analyses, extra samples and target testing were continuously conducted.

The testing operation formed a key component of FIFA’s comprehensive anti‑doping strategy for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which was delivered in close cooperation with USADA, Sport Integrity Canada and MEX-NADO as well as FIFA’s network of international Doping Control Officers.

Carlos Lopez, FIFA’s Senior Anti-Doping Manager said: “The FIFA World Cup represents the highest level of our sport, and protecting clean competition remains central to FIFA’s anti-doping mission. Through close collaboration with our partners and experts worldwide, we delivered a comprehensive testing programme that reflects FIFA’s commitment to keeping elite football clean.”