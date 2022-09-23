What is it?

FIFA has developed the FIFA Player App, based on input from professional players, in collaboration with FIFPRO, the global representative of professional footballers. The app will give each player the opportunity to access their individual player-performance data shortly after each match. For the first time, players at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Qatar will be able to get insights into their on-field performance through the FIFA Player App.

How does it work?

The FIFA Player App will provide the opportunity for each player to access their individual player-performance data shortly after each match. The data collected includes the following:

Enhanced football data metrics – calculated using enhanced event data, captured by a team of highly trained FIFA football performance analysts and combined with tracking data. Examples include whether a player made an offer or movement to receive, whether their distribution action broke opposition lines, and the pressure they applied to an opponent in possession of the ball. All metrics are captured against the FIFA Football Language definitions.

Physical performance metrics – collected through a highly accurate in-stadium tracking system consisting of multiple cameras located around the pitch for maximum player coverage. Metrics include distance covered at various speed thresholds, number of actions above 25km/h and maximum speed, all displayed on positional heat maps.

Enhanced Football Intelligence metrics – created by the FIFA Football Performance Analysis & Insights team by developing a series of algorithms and models that operate live to integrate event and tracking data. The new metrics provide innovative and exciting ways to analyse the game, including the phase of play, line-breaking events, receiving locations and pressure applied to the player in possession of the ball.

How was it tested?

The FIFA Player App was successfully trialled with players from different teams at the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ and was presented to the FIFA World Cup participating teams during the recent Team Workshop in Doha in July.

FAQS ﻿

Here you can find answers and further clarification to the most frequently asked questions.

How can players access the app? Players will be able to access the app for the first time when they arrive in Australia & New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. All players will receive an individual player card, which includes a QR code to download the FIFA Player App.

When can players access their match data? Just minutes after the final whistle, players have the opportunity to access their individual performance data and the respective footage from the match.