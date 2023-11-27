Safeguarding & Anti-Discrimination Venue Managers’ crucial role at FIFA World Cup 2026

Safeguarding & Anti-Discrimination Venue Managers (SAMs) rolled out at all 16 FIFA World Cup 2026™ venues

Aim to protect accreditation-holders and fans, combat discrimination and promote inclusion

Managers’ work begins once gates open and only ends when every fan has safely exited stadium

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will go down as the greatest sporting event in history. A series of improvements have been implemented both on and off the pitch to underpin this groundbreaking success.

Many of these measures, particularly the ones geared towards enhancing the on-field action such as the No Racism campaign, the No Racism gesture for players and the anti-discrimination three-step procedure, are well known to fans around the world because they received substantial coverage in the lead-up to the tournament. Others, however, may have slipped under the radar. Aprime example is the introduction of a specific person responsible for ensuring each and every spectator and accreditation-holder feel safe and sound at all times across the 16 grounds at this year’s FIFA World Cup™.

Each stadium has its very own FIFA Safeguarding & Anti-Discrimination Venue Manager (SAM), who is tasked with adopting all necessary measures to foster a sense of safety and wellbeing , tackle discrimination and champion inclusion at every match throughout the tournament. It is fair to say that the role has already made a real impact, and it is set to become a staple at future editions of the global showpiece.

“We take preventive action during games to avoid incidents of racism, other forms of discrimination and physical, verbal, emotional or sexual abuse and that nobody feels unsafe,” Rodrigo Quintanilla, the SAM stationed at Mexico’s Monterrey Stadium, said.

By staying alert and responsive, the SAM helps to “detect possible discriminatory incidents and support spectators and the security services respectively”, echoed Gerd Dembowski, FIFA’s Head of Human Rights & Discrimination. “Based on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Stadium Code of Conduct, FIFA allows general statements on human rights, while the display of discriminatory fan messages at FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums is prohibited.”

Quintanilla walked us through the system in place to serve the tens of thousands of people who flock to every encounter.

“Before the game, we support that flags and banners can be checked at entry points to prevent anything discriminatory, offensive or politically incorrect from being brought into the ground. During the match, we monitor what’s happening in the stands and immediately deal with any incident such as harassment, inappropriate behaviour or racist comments that are reported. And, when the final whistle blows, we strive to ensure that spectators can make their way out and home as safely as possible.”

“Since the adoption of the FIFA Safeguarding Policy in March 2026, the SAM role has become a mandatory role for tier one FIFA tournaments” says Marie-laure Lemineur, FIFA Head of Safeguarding and Child Protection. “This role is part of the broader architecture put in place across the 16 venues to create a safer environment off the pitch during competition-time and offer yet another avenue for accreditation holders and fans to report incident of abuse and harassment in person and in real-time”.

“The SAM plays a key role in the implementation of the SecureStadiumScan application. This app supports the identification of permitted and prohibited fan materials,” added Mr Dembowski.

Awareness-raising is vital to any prevention effort and, to that end, supporters are greeted by Public Address (PA) announcements outlining the set-up once they pass through the turnstiles. Likewise, dozens of posters detailing the steps to proceed if an a case of abuse, harassment or any other concern arises are dotted around the grounds.

“From the moment a fan walks in, they hear the announcements or see the posters. These inform them of how to report any incidents and that they can approach any member of FIFA or stadium security staff as an intermediary to get in touch with me,” Quintanilla added.

Once the ball starts rolling and the packed crowd are on the edge of their seats and reacting to every pass, shot and tackle, the SAM’s role takes on even greater importance, although keeping an eye on every corner of the stadium is no easy task. This is where collaboration between FIFA’s various functional areas at the venue comes to the fore.

“We work hand in hand with the security team. This doesn’t just apply to entry screening: inside the stadium itself; they’re also a huge source of help in identifying vulnerable individuals or groups, whom we keep careful tabs on in case of possible incidents,” Quintanilla revealed.

Technology is another crucial resource. “We’re in close contact with the big-screen operator at the stadium so that, should any incident of racism arise, they can play a video explaining that no form of racist behaviour will be tolerated.”

SAMs do not merely keep a watching brief: rather, they spring into action in the event of forms of harm such as harassment, inappropriate sexual behaviour or racist comments. “Our first priority is to make sure the victim is in a safe place and protect them. We then explain who we are–I introduce myself–and tell them that everything’s going to be OK, that they have our support and that we’ll be conducting an assessment. A safety and security team are always present too.”

It is not only those inside the stadium who benefit from protection. Consideration is also given to the worldwide television audience, with efforts made to avoid anything untoward ending up on screen.

Quintanilla explained that the first step is always to reason with anyone seen with an offensive flag or banner. “The message is clear: they have to put whatever it is away. Otherwise, they will be asked to leave the stadium or to hand the item over to security so that it can be disposed of.”

These endeavours are testament to the emphasis that FIFA places on moving with society and leading the way when it comes to protection and inclusion in the world of sport. Timesare changing, and it is essential that these changes be reflected at the stadiums in order to deliver on the pledge that the biggest FIFA World Cup yet will also be remembered as the most inclusive.

As Quintanilla put it, “as a society, we sometimes treat football as if it were just a game, but in reality it’s much more important than that. It brings people together, and we’re committed to ensuring that everyone can enjoy the action.”

This sentiment ties in perfectly with the Football Unites the World campaign, a global movement to inspire, unite and develop through the beautiful game. This aspirational slogan has pride of place amid the stadium hoardings and signage and on the big screens, as well as being emblazoned across the captains’ armbands in use throughout the tournament.

Turning our attention back to the new role, in Ms Lemineur’s words, the figure of the SAM “reflects FIFA’s prioritisation of safeguarding and anti-discrimination at the FIFA World Cup 2026. It enables us to strengthen our capacity to deliver safeguarding and anti-discrimination operations more effectively and in close collaboration with other relevant functional areas.”