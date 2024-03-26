Saudi Arabia continue on developmental trajectory by hosting the FIFA Series 2024™

After hosting the FIFA Club World Cup 2023™, Saudi Arabia is now extending its hospitality to the FIFA Series 2024™

The Kingdom is hosting games from two groups featuring eight teams from four confederations

Yasser Al-Misehal: “We’re honoured to be to be among the first nations to host the FIFA Series”

Saudi Arabia garnered global attention in December last year as the host of the FIFA Club World Cup 2023™, a tournament that brings together all the continental champions. Heavyweights like Manchester City, Brazil’s Fluminense, Egypt’s Al Ahly, and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad participated in the most recent edition, which featured global stars like Karim Benzema and Marcelo.

Building on the success of that tournament, Saudi Arabia is now co-hosting the FIFA Series 2024™, welcoming two groups: Cape Verde, Cambodia, Equatorial Guinea and Guyana in the first, and Bermuda, Brunei, Guinea and Vanuatu in the second.

“We’re honoured to be one of the first countries to host the FIFA Series,” said Yasser Al-Misehal, President of the Saudi Football Federation. “It showcases our ability to host international sporting events and extend a warm welcome to all participants.”

FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ 01:32

Africans shine and everyone benefits

The FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia™ has so far witnessed notable performances by African teams Cabo Verde, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea, countries that had already made headliners during the last Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year in Côte d'Ivoire.

“During the short window we had the FIFA Series here, we had the pleasure of hosting nearly 400 players and officials, providing all travel, transportation, accommodation and logistical services.

"We wanted every service to be at the highest level. The Local Organizing Committee worked tirelessly to present a successful Series and proudly welcomed the football family to the Kingdom."

Global ambition

After hosting the FIFA Club World Cup™ and part of the pilot edition of the FIFA Series 2024, Saudi Arabia has set its sights on even loftier goals, including a bid to host the FIFA World Cup™ in 2034. The Saudi Football Federation has already submitted a letter of intent to host the 2034 event, with the country working hard to fulfil the dream of organising the World Cup in a decade’s time.

“Our bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 symbolizes the growth of the Saudi game,” said the President of the Saudi Football Federation. “It also shows the development of our capabilities, people and relationships. Our hosting of the FIFA Series is a genuine global example of our commitment.”

Concluding his statement about the importance of the FIFA Series, Yasser Al-Misehal said: “This FIFA project aligns with the overall goals and strategies of the Saudi Football Federation to contribute to the game and build stronger bonds within the football community.”