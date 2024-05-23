FIFA Funding contributes to inauguration of artificial pitch in Bhutan

FIFA Funding contributed $1,174,474 to the installation of four Artificial Turfs including the one at Dagapela

The opening ceremony was followed by an exhibition game

FIFA Funding has contributed to the installation of the new Dagapela pitch which will be used for National League as well as grassroots football.

President of the Bhutan Football Federation Dasho Ugen Tsechup, the National Council representative of Dagana Dzongkhag, Honorable Birendra Chimoria, Dasho Dzongda, Lam Neten, other dignitaries, the Bhutan Football Federation staff and the people of the district all gathered for the grand opening of the Dagapela Artificial Turf.

“We are very much thankful to FIFA for the support and commitment towards development of football in the country” said BFF President Dasho Ugen Tsechup in his opening remarks.

The opening ceremony was followed by an exhibition match between the local players of Dagana and BFF officials. Later, the first-ever match of BoB Bhutan Premier League at Dagana Dzongkhag was played between Daga United FC and Tensung FC with Tensing winning 4-0.

The new turf of Dagapela is funded by FIFA Forward 2.0 as a special project.

Entitled ‘Installation, Replacement of four artificial pitches (Dagana, Punaka and Thimphu)' the improvements were as follows:

Dagana – The new turf has been installed from scratch

Punakha – The new turf has replaced an existing grass pitch

Thimphu (Chalimithang National Stadium) – The new turf replaced an existing turf and is the only venue where international matches can be hosted in Bhutan

Thimphu (Chanjiji at the BFF Boys Football Academy) – The new turf replaced an existing turf