Back in the Top 50 and keeping their World Cup dreams alive, Paraguay's development efforts pay off

La Albirroja last featured in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking Top 50 in July 2023

They also cemented their ambition to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010

“Sporting achievements like these show how much work the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) has been putting in,” said the Head of Development

In March, Paraguay went one step closer in the South American qualifiers to make it to the FIFA World Cup 26™, drawing 2-2 away to Colombia and then beating Chile 1-0 at home.

These results kept La Albirroja firmly in the qualifying zone for the next World Cup, ending a 16-year drought if they make it all the way. The team's performance also saw them climb five places in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking to 48th. Paraguay had not been in the top 50 since July 2023.

Douglas Martínez, Head of Development at the Paraguayan Football Association, credits the national team's success to a great deal of hard work behind the scenes. “Paraguay's return to FIFA's top 50, plus the chance to qualify for the next World Cup, are major sporting achievements, both of which we value highly. A return to the men's World Cup has always been one of our primary objectives, and we are delighted to play our part in achieving this.”

Martínez went on to say, “By the same token, each achievement confirms the APF's integrated approach to development. We believe that sporting achievements are not isolated events, but rather a reflection of Paraguayan football’s growth. They're the product of strategic planning that embraces football in the broadest sense, across all age groups and genders.”

What are the cornerstones of the APF's strategy? “Infrastructure investment, grassroots training and professionalisation of sports and management staff. Backed by FIFA and CONMEBOL, we have launched programmes that enable us to build a solid institutional sports framework, positioning Paraguay as a benchmark in the region.”

In addition to other recent accomplishments, Martínez is proud of the U-20 and U-17 teams qualifying for their respective FIFA World Cups, which will be held this year in Chile and Qatar. The U-20 team hasn't been to a World Cup since 2013, and the U-17 team since 2019. “These achievements strengthen the entire Paraguayan football ecosystem, raise the level of competition and professionalism in all categories, and drive the sustainable growth of national football,” he explained.

Martínez talks up FIFA's important role. “Thanks to programmes such as FIFA Forward, Football for Schools, Talent Development Scheme (TDS) and all the Women's Football Development Programmes, we have been able to take football to new heights. This is good news for the men's national team, the youth teams, women's football, futsal, and beach football. Conmebol's Evolution Programme has also played an important role on this front.”

Martínez believes that FIFA's Forward Development Programme deserves special praise. “When this task force came together nine years ago to design our short-, medium- and long-term strategy, we understood that infrastructure investment was a priority. With FIFA Forward 1.0, we completed our CARDE (Centro de Alto Rendimiento Deportivo), with 2.0 we opened CARFEM (Centro de Alto Rendimiento Femenino), and with 3.0 we inaugurated CARDIF (Centro de Alto Rendimiento de las Divisiones Formativas). Without these facilities, growth and sustainable foundations would have been very difficult to achieve.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised the Association's work in April last year during his visit to Paraguay, as part of the inauguration of the CARDIF. “I would like to thank everyone at the APF, led by President Robert Harrison, for your commitment to football development and your effective participation in FIFA's Forward programme,” Infantino commented at the time.

Indeed, the Paraguayan Football Association will host the 75th FIFA Congress on 15 May in Asunción. The Congress marks the 100th anniversary since the APF joined FIFA and kicks off an important period for South America, which will host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™ and three matches as part of the FIFA World Cup™ Centenary Celebration in 2030. One of these matches will take place in Paraguay.

“We see it as further confirmation that we are on the right track and that FIFA will continue to support our initiatives to grow our game,” said Martínez.

The APF is proud to announce the launch of a new educational project on 7 April, with the official opening of the CARDIF Educational Centre. This facility has been designed to strengthen the academic, social and emotional development of young footballers in the youth divisions. The initiative has also received support from FIFA's Forward, Football for Schools and TDS programmes.