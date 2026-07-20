Rankings
Uganda
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (69 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
89th
Current rank
62nd
Highest Ranking
121st
Lowest Rank
90th
Average Rank
49
Biggest climb
46
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Federation of Uganda Football Associations's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?