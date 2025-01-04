FIFA.com

Federation of Uganda Football Associations

Federation of Uganda Football Associations
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fufa.co.ug

Address

FUFA House,

Plot No. 879,

Albert Cook Road-Mengo,

P.O. Box 22518,

+256 KAMPALA

Uganda

Contact

Phone: +256-312/290 403

Email:admin@fufa.co.ug

Fax: +256-41/427 2402

Organisation

President

Moses MAGOGO

Vice President

Justus MUGISHA

General Secretary

Edgar Watson SUUBI

Treasurer

Julian NAMUGANGA

Media And Communication Manager

Ahmed HUSSEIN

Technical Director

Ali MWEBE

National Coach Men

Paul PUT

National Coach Women

Sheryl ULANDA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Brian MIIRO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Wesonga Samuel EGESA

Referee Coordinator

Wesonga Samuel EGESA

Futsal Coordinator

Hamzah JJUNJU

Uganda Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings