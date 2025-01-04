Federation of Uganda Football Associations
Official Sitewww.fufa.co.ug
Address
FUFA House,
Plot No. 879,
Albert Cook Road-Mengo,
P.O. Box 22518,
+256 KAMPALA
Uganda
Phone: +256-312/290 403
Email:admin@fufa.co.ug
Fax: +256-41/427 2402
President
Moses MAGOGO
Vice President
Justus MUGISHA
General Secretary
Edgar Watson SUUBI
Treasurer
Julian NAMUGANGA
Media And Communication Manager
Ahmed HUSSEIN
Technical Director
Ali MWEBE
National Coach Men
Paul PUT
National Coach Women
Sheryl ULANDA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Brian MIIRO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Wesonga Samuel EGESA
Referee Coordinator
Wesonga Samuel EGESA
Futsal Coordinator
Hamzah JJUNJU
27 Jun 2024