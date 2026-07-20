FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking

Latest Men’s World Ranking
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Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (71 days)
If a match is downgraded below A-international status after it occurs, any points awarded from the match will not be counted in the next official ranking update
When matches occur outside of official international match windows, rankings will not be updated until the end of the next ranking window
For certain matches where full coverage is not available, live rankings will only be updated at full time