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FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking

Latest Men’s World Ranking

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Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (71 days)

  • If a match is downgraded below A-international status after it occurs, any points awarded from the match will not be counted in the next official ranking update

  • When matches occur outside of official international match windows, rankings will not be updated until the end of the next ranking window

  • For certain matches where full coverage is not available, live rankings will only be updated at full time

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