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FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Get ready for the first South American FIFA Women’s World Cup™ with FIFA.com.

FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking

Latest Women’s World Ranking

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Last official update:16 June 2026
Next official update:20 October 2026 (84 days)

  • If a match is downgraded below A-international status after it occurs, any points awarded from the match will not be counted in the next official ranking update

  • When matches occur outside of official international match windows, rankings will not be updated until the end of the next ranking window

  • For certain matches where full coverage is not available, live rankings will only be updated at full time

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