Rankings
Timor-Leste
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (68 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
201st
Current rank
146th
Highest Ranking
206th
Lowest Rank
194th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
19
Biggest fall
Timeline
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Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Football Federation of Timor-Leste's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?