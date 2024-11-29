Football Federation of Timor-Leste
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.the-fftl.org
Address
Campo Democracia Ave. Bairo Formosa,
DILI
Timor-Leste
Contact
Phone: +670/331 0670
Email:international@fftl.tl
Fax: +670-331/0671
Organisation
President
Nilton GUSMAO
Vice President
Falur RATE
General Secretary
Jose Adilson RIBEIRO
Treasurer
Solange BORGES
Media And Communication Manager
Rogerio PIRES
Technical Director
Gaspar DA SILVA
National Coach Men
Simon ELISSETCHE
National Coach Women
ENTIL
Referee Coordinator
Nivio DA COSTA FERNANDES
Futsal Coordinator
Lorenco GUTERRES
