Rankings
Slovenia
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (69 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
56th
Current rank
15th
Highest Ranking
134th
Lowest Rank
56th
Average Rank
30
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Football Association of Slovenia's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?