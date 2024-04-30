FIFA.com

Football Association of Slovenia

Football Association of Slovenia
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.nzs.si

Address

Predoslje 40 a,

p.p. 130,

SI-4000 Kranj

Slovenia

Contact

Phone: +386-4/27 59 400

Email:fas@nzs.si

Fax: +386-4/27 59 456

Organisation

President

Radenko MIJATOVIC

Vice President

Danilo KACIJAN

Dejan GERMIC

Gvido MRAVLJAK

Stanko GLAZAR

General Secretary

Martin KOZELJ

Media And Communication Manager

Matjaz KRAJNIK

Technical Director

Matjaz JAKLIC

National Coach Men

Matjaz KEK

National Coach Women

Sasa KOLMAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

David Andrew MCDOWELL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ziga DOBRUN

Referee Coordinator

Darko CEFERIN

Futsal Coordinator

Stane KOKALJ

