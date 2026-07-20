Rankings
São Tomé and Príncipe
Current Men's ranking
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RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (68 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
195th
Current rank
115th
Highest Ranking
208th
Lowest Rank
186th
Average Rank
53
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
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Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?