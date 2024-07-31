FIFA.com

São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association

São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.federacaosantomensefutebol.st

Address

Rua Ex-João de Deus,

CP 440,

SAO TOME

São Tomé e Príncipe

Contact

Phone: +239/222 6558

Email:juristaac@yahoo.com.br

Fax: +239/222 4231

Organisation

President

Domingos MONTEIRO

Vice President

Adalberto FONSECA

Carvalho ANIBAL

General Secretary

Arlindo CARNEIRO

Media And Communication Manager

Bracanan SANTOS

Technical Director

Juvenal FERNANDES

National Coach Men

Ricardo MONSANTO

National Coach Women

Regina TRINDADE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Lourenco RAMOS

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Helio NAZARE

Referee Coordinator

Helio NAZARE

Futsal Coordinator

Bartolomeu PESSOA

São Tomé and Príncipe Ranking
Full Men's ranking
