São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.federacaosantomensefutebol.st
Address
Rua Ex-João de Deus,
CP 440,
SAO TOME
São Tomé e Príncipe
Contact
Phone: +239/222 6558
Email:juristaac@yahoo.com.br
Fax: +239/222 4231
Organisation
President
Domingos MONTEIRO
Vice President
Adalberto FONSECA
Carvalho ANIBAL
General Secretary
Arlindo CARNEIRO
Media And Communication Manager
Bracanan SANTOS
Technical Director
Juvenal FERNANDES
National Coach Men
Ricardo MONSANTO
National Coach Women
Regina TRINDADE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Lourenco RAMOS
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Helio NAZARE
Referee Coordinator
Helio NAZARE
Futsal Coordinator
Bartolomeu PESSOA
