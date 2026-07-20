Rankings
El Salvador
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (69 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
100th
Current rank
49th
Highest Ranking
169th
Lowest Rank
91st
Average Rank
55
Biggest climb
53
Biggest fall
Timeline
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Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Salvadoran Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?