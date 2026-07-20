Rankings
Sierra Leone
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (69 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
122nd
Current rank
50th
Highest Ranking
172nd
Lowest Rank
112th
Average Rank
30
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Sierra Leone Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?