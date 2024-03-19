Sierra Leone Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.slfa.sl
Address
21 Battery Street,
Kingtom,
P.O. Box 672,
FREETOWN
Sierra Leone
Contact
Phone: +232-76/119 100
Email:starssierra@gmail.com
Organisation
President
Thomas BRIMA
Vice President
Nat JOHNSON
Acting General Secretary
Mohamed Benson BAWOH
Treasurer
Ibrahim BAH
Media And Communication Manager
Ibrahim KAMARA
Technical Director
Ibrahim BAH
National Coach Men
Amidu KARIM
National Coach Women
Ernest HALLOWELL
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mohamed Abu SESAY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Franklyn MARAH
Referee Coordinator
Franklyn MARAH
Updates from the Sierra Leone Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Football for Schools
Football for Schools now active in half of FIFA's member associations after Sierra Leone launch
20 Feb 2024
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
FIFA Forward Impact Map
Women’s football development on the agenda as Presidents Infantino and Brima meet
28 Feb 2023