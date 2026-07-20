Rankings
Portugal
Current Men's ranking
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RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (69 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
7th
Current rank
3rd
Highest Ranking
43rd
Lowest Rank
11th
Average Rank
19
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Portuguese Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?