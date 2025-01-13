Portuguese Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fpf.pt
Address
Avenida das Seleções,
1495-433 Cruz Quebrada - Dafundo
Portugal
Contact
Phone: +351-21/325 2700
Email:ceo@fpf.pt
Fax: +351-21/325 2780
Organisation
President
Fernando GOMES
Vice President
Humberto COELHO
Jose COUCEIRO
Pedro PROENCA
General Secretary
Teresa ROMAO
Media And Communication Manager
Antonio MAGALHAES
Technical Director
Jose COUCEIRO
National Coach Men
Roberto MARTINEZ
National Coach Women
FRANCISCO NETO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jose FONTELAS GOMES
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jose FONTELAS GOMES
Referee Coordinator
Mauro QUARESMA
Futsal Coordinator
Pedro DIAS
