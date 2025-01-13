FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fpf.pt

Address

Avenida das Seleções,

1495-433 Cruz Quebrada - Dafundo

Portugal

Contact

Phone: +351-21/325 2700

Email:ceo@fpf.pt

Fax: +351-21/325 2780

Organisation

President

Fernando GOMES

Vice President

Humberto COELHO

Jose COUCEIRO

Pedro PROENCA

General Secretary

Teresa ROMAO

Media And Communication Manager

Antonio MAGALHAES

Technical Director

Jose COUCEIRO

National Coach Men

Roberto MARTINEZ

National Coach Women

FRANCISCO NETO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jose FONTELAS GOMES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jose FONTELAS GOMES

Referee Coordinator

Mauro QUARESMA

Futsal Coordinator

Pedro DIAS

