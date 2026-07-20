Rankings
Papua New Guinea
Current Men's ranking
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RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (68 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
168th
Current rank
153rd
Highest Ranking
207th
Lowest Rank
180th
Average Rank
29
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
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Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Papua New Guinea Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?