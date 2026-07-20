Rankings
New Caledonia
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (68 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
151st
Current rank
93rd
Highest Ranking
191st
Lowest Rank
153rd
Average Rank
44
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
New Caledonian Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?