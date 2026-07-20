Rankings
Mauritius
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (68 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
178th
Current rank
112th
Highest Ranking
203rd
Lowest Rank
157th
Average Rank
18
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
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Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Mauritius Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?