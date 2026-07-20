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Current Men's ranking

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RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (68 days)
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
173rd
Current rank
126th
Highest Ranking
183rd
Lowest Rank
155th
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
38
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Football Association of Maldives's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Football Association of Maldives
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking explainer
FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking Procedures
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden and Sam Kerr of Australia compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Third Place Match match between Sweden and Australia at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - SEPTEMBER 07: Lionel Messi of Argentina competes for the ball with Carlos Gruezo and José Cifuentes during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 07, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: Mariona Caldentey of Spain and Georgia Stanway of England compete for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking
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