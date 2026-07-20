Rankings
Malaysia
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (68 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
136th
Current rank
75th
Highest Ranking
178th
Lowest Rank
134th
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Football Association of Malaysia's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?