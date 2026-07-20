Rankings
Hungary
Current Men's ranking
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RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (69 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
39th
Current rank
18th
Highest Ranking
87th
Lowest Rank
50th
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Hungarian Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?