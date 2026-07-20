Rankings
Guinea
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (69 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
81st
Current rank
22nd
Highest Ranking
123rd
Lowest Rank
71st
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Guinean Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?