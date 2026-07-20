Rankings
Bhutan
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (68 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
192nd
Current rank
159th
Highest Ranking
209th
Lowest Rank
192nd
Average Rank
46
Biggest climb
16
Biggest fall
Timeline
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Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Bhutan Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?