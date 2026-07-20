Rankings
Armenia
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (69 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
107th
Current rank
30th
Highest Ranking
159th
Lowest Rank
96th
Average Rank
48
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Football Federation of Armenia's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?