Rankings
Angola
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (69 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
87th
Current rank
45th
Highest Ranking
148th
Lowest Rank
88th
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Angolan Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?