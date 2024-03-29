Federación Austriaca de Fútbol

Federación Austriaca de Fútbol
Información
Contacto

Sitio oficial

www.oefb.at

Dirección postal

Ernst-Happel-Stadion - Sektor A/F,

Meiereistrasse 7,

Postfach 340,

1021 WIEN

Austria

Contacto

Teléfono: +43-1/727 180

info:office@oefb.at

Fax: +43-1/728 1632

ORGANIZACIÓN

President

Klaus MITTERDORFER

Vice President

Johann GARTNER

Josef GEISLER

Philip THONHAUSER

Wolfgang BARTOSCH

General Secretary

Thomas HOLLERER

Treasurer

Christian WINKLER

Media And Communication Manager

Iris STOECKELMAYR

Technical Director

Peter SCHOETTEL

National Coach Men

Ralf RANGNICK

National Coach Women

Irene FUHRMANN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gunter BENKO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ali HOFMANN

Referee Coordinator

Ali HOFMANN

Futsal Coordinator

Stefan GOGG

Austria Clasificación

Austria Clasificación masculina
Austria Clasificación Mundial Femenina
masculina
CLEquipoPuntos
23
Australia
Australia
Australia
1554.82
24
Ucrania
Ucrania
Ucrania
1553.35
25
Austria
Austria
Austria
1546.10
26
Suecia
Suecia
Suecia
1531.13
27
Hungría
Hungría
Hungría
1525.13

15 feb 2024

FEMENINA
CLEquipoPuntos
15
Islandia
Islandia
Islandia
1843.79
16
Noruega
Noruega
Noruega
1841.69
17
Austria
Austria
Austria
1836.08
18
Bélgica
Bélgica
Bélgica
1822.99
19
RP China
RP China
RP China
1803.40

15 mar 2024

Actualizaciones sobre Federación Austriaca de Fútbol

Actualizaciones sobre Federación Austriaca de Fútbol

Estas son algunas de las últimas noticias, imágenes y videos relacionados con la federación.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 12: Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona celebrates after Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona (not pictured) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 12, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Copa Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA
El Barcelona, a seguir vivo en la lucha por clasificarse para el Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
29 mar 2024
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League group E football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Lazio at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2023. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)
Organización
Carrera por la clasificación para el Mundial de Clubes FIFA 2025™: Atlético de Madrid y Juventus pugnarán por una plaza
11 mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 semi final between Fluminense and Al Ahly FC at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Competiciones
La FIFA presenta un programa en línea que permite seguir la clasificación para el Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™
28 feb 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the stadium during the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 Semi Final match between Fluminense and Al Ahly at King Abdullah Sports City on December 18, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Lars Baron - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Torneos y Eventos
La clasificación para el Mundial de Clubes FIFA se intensifica en todos los continentes
28 feb 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 27: Luka Lochoshvili accepts the FIFA Fair Play Award via video link during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 at Salle Pleyel on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
The Best - FIFA Football Awards 2022
La humildad de un héroe merece la máxima distinción
27 feb 2023
Todas las noticias
PALERMO, ITALY - MARCH 24: Giorgio Chiellini of Italy looks dejected after defeat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier knockout round play-off match between Italy and North Macedonia at Stadio Renzo Barbera on March 24, 2022 in Palermo, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
Torneos y Eventos
Repesca europea: Macedonia del Norte sorprende a Italia
Faro , Portugal - 1 September 2021; Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates following the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at Estádio Algarve in Faro, Portugal. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™
Repesca europea: a todo o nada
DONCASTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Ellen White of England celebrates after scoring their side's third goal and becoming the England Women All Time Top Goal Scorer during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group D match between England and Latvia at Keepmoat Stadium on November 30, 2021 in Doncaster, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2023™
Nuevos récords e importantes victorias
Foto Manuel Geisser 22.10.2021 Zürich : Letzigrund Stadion Zürich Saison 2021/2022 Herren Fussball Frauen WM Qualifikation Schweiz - Rumänien Torjubel Coumba Sow - Svenja Fölmli (Schweiz) *** Photo Manuel Geisser 22 10 2021 Zurich Letzigrund Stadion Zurich Season 2021 2022 Men Football Women World Cup Qualification Switzerland Romania Goal celebration Coumba Sow Svenja Fölmli Switzerland
Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2023™
Las aspirantes empiezan a tomar posiciones
SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 24: Tobin Heath #7 of Team United States battles for possession with Abby Erceg #8 of Team New Zealand during the Women's First Round Group G match between New Zealand and United States on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
+23
Torneos y Eventos
Torneo Olímpico Femenino: el día 2 en fotos
h2kxo1g1bocbypaxb7qx.jpg
La FIFA
La cancha alemana a mayor altitud está en Austria