Sitio oficialwww.oefb.at
Dirección postal
Ernst-Happel-Stadion - Sektor A/F,
Meiereistrasse 7,
Postfach 340,
1021 WIEN
Austria
Contacto
Teléfono: +43-1/727 180
info:office@oefb.at
Fax: +43-1/728 1632
President
Klaus MITTERDORFER
Vice President
Johann GARTNER
Josef GEISLER
Philip THONHAUSER
Wolfgang BARTOSCH
General Secretary
Thomas HOLLERER
Treasurer
Christian WINKLER
Media And Communication Manager
Iris STOECKELMAYR
Technical Director
Peter SCHOETTEL
National Coach Men
Ralf RANGNICK
National Coach Women
Irene FUHRMANN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gunter BENKO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ali HOFMANN
Referee Coordinator
Ali HOFMANN
Futsal Coordinator
Stefan GOGG
Austria Clasificación
masculina
|CL
|Equipo
|Puntos
23
Australia
Australia
1554.82
24
Ucrania
Ucrania
1553.35
25
Austria
Austria
1546.10
26
Suecia
Suecia
1531.13
27
Hungría
Hungría
1525.13
15 feb 2024
FEMENINA
|CL
|Equipo
|Puntos
15
Islandia
Islandia
1843.79
16
Noruega
Noruega
1841.69
17
Austria
Austria
1836.08
18
Bélgica
Bélgica
1822.99
19
RP China
RP China
1803.40
15 mar 2024
