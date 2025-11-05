FIFA Member Associations in focus (October 2025)

Historic day for the Bolivian Football Association with an award for FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA provides financial and logistical support to its 211 Member Associations (MAs) through various programmes. We take a look at the extraordinary work that has been done in recent weeks to promote, strengthen, and make football truly global.

Strong support for the growth of Bolivian football - Award for FIFA President Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino took part in the inauguration of the first pitch to be completed at the Casa de la Verde in Achumani, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia as part of the Bolivian Football Association (FBF)'s centenary celebrations. The construction of the pitch is being supported by funding from the FIFA Forward and CONMEBOL Evolución programmes.

The completion of the new pitch - with CONMEBOL support - is the first phase of a new national training centre.

Later, the FIFA President was awarded the Bolivian Football Association’s Grand Gold Medal of Merit, the highest distinction awarded by the organisation during the FBF Executive Committee which took place as part of the Centenary celebrations of the association. "On this historic day in Bolivia, it gives me great joy to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bolivian Football Association,” said Mr Infantino. “We at FIFA, we always say that football unites the world, it unites countries, it unites all those who want to dream, all those who have a passion and all those who want to experience an emotional and special moment. And in this country, some visionaries founded the Bolivian Football Association a hundred years ago on 12 September 1925."

Two new mini-pitches inaugurated in Riga

Two new mini-pitches were inaugurated in Riga, Latvia as part of the FIFA Arena Programme. Elkhan Mammadov, FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer, and Vadims Ļašenko, President of the Latvian Football Federation (LFF), were among those who attended the opening ceremony.

"Every football field changes its surroundings. It creates a place where children can develop, be active, and learn to work together," said Ļašenko during the inauguration. "This brings us one step closer to our goal of making football accessible to every child, regardless of where they live. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to FIFA President Gianni Infantino for this initiative, which will make football even more accessible."

Promotion of girls' football in Austria

With the project “Football for Girls - TWOgether: School and Club,” the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) and the state's Ministry of Sport are taking an important step toward the sustainable promotion of girls' football. With the help of this initiative, which will run until the end of 2028 and is aimed at schools and clubs, the aim is to get more girls excited about the game.

"Our project coordinators are working hand in hand with schools and clubs to make it easier for girls to get started in soccer and to offer them a safe, inspiring environment. This is a historic step because we are not only gaining new players, but also creating structures that will remain in place," said ÖFB Supervisory Board Chairman Josef Pröll. "Beyond that, we also want to see more women in all areas of soccer—not just as players, but also as referees, officials, and decision-makers."

Centro Tecnico Federale: Venue for the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma

For one week – from Sunday 28 September to Friday 3 October– the Centro Tecnico Federale was the venue for the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma. The course was organised by FIFA in collaboration with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). The FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma is a professional qualification and serves as a benchmark within the industry for the recruitment and retention of skilled professionals. “Coverciano is more than a technical centre: it is the symbol of Italy's pursuit of excellence in football,” emphasized Jamie Houchen, FIFA Head of Technical Leadership. “The FIGC's approach to continuity and innovation provides a strong model for ‘technical leaders’ around the world.”

A new chapter for football in Zimbabwe

The eagerly awaited FIFA Essential Course in Club Management (second edition in Africa) took place in October at the Cresta Sango in Harare, Zimbabwe. The course marked the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in the professionalisation of Zimbabwean football. The focus was on modern football administration, including strategic planning, marketing, communication, economic development, finance, and club licensing. Organized by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) in collaboration with FIFA, the two-day workshop brought together some of the most influential figures in the game, both from Zimbabwe and abroad, to share insights, strategies, and frameworks. The aim is to strengthen the leadership, management, and commercial growth of football.

In his opening speech, ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi described the workshop as a turning point for Zimbabwean football. “This workshop marks the beginning of a new era,” he said. "As an association, we have made the professionalization of our sport a key priority. "Through partnerships such as this one with FIFA, we are equipping our football officials and club managers with the knowledge, skills, and tools they need to operate in a modern football ecosystem. Our goal is not only to strengthen our top leagues, but to ensure that all levels of our football—from grassroots to elite—benefit from structured, sustainable development."

Barbados reaffirms commitment to long-term development

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has reaffirmed its commitment to the long-term development of football on the island, highlighting the successful completion of the FIFA Coach Educators' Development Pathway by three of its coaches. The course aims to improve the quality of football coaching worldwide by equipping coach educators with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively train local coaches. “The fact that three of our coaches have successfully completed this education pathway will further strengthen our local coaching infrastructure, which is fundamental to strengthening the football landscape in Barbados for future generations. The BFA will continue to invest in and prioritise high-quality coaching education as we seek to professionalise all aspects of the sport and be a model for the progressive development of football in the Caribbean,” said BFA President Randy Harris.

Oceania: Regional workshops on protective measures

Representatives from the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) joined more than 80 other participants from across the Pacific region at the third regional workshop on safeguarding. The three-day event focused on building safeguarding capacity, sharing knowledge, and empowering participants to apply what they learned in their own organisations.

Protection officers and social responsibility managers from seven OFC member associations – including the Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF), Football Federation Samoa (FFS), the Fiji Football Association (FFA), the Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA), the Vanuatu Football Federation (VFF), and the Tonga Football Association (TFA) – joined national Olympic committees, NGOs, sports federations, and regional service providers.

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will host the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027

The 25th edition of the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ will be co-hosted by two FIFA Member Associations, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The historic tournament will unite Europe and Asia and allow the brightest emerging talents in the game to shine.

Oceania harnesses the power of football on World Mental Health Day

Through the Just Play Emergency Preparedness Programme, the OFC has reached at least 5,355 children across Oceania this year, equipping them with the knowledge to keep themselves and their families safe during emergencies, while fostering recovery and emotional resilience in the aftermath of natural disasters.

African MAs benefit from FIFA regional office expertise

Four nations from Northeast Africa and East Africa visited the FIFA Regional Office in Kigali, Rwanda last week for a financial governance workshop. Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan all received support and advice under the direction of Christoph Suppiger, FIFA Head of MA Finance Services. Along with similar workshops held in Africa and other parts of the world, improving efficiency is a key part of growing and developing football. Discussions and presentations in Kigali examined a wide range of topics, identifying areas of weakness, potential for growth as well as best practice principles.

