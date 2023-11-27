Gibraltar: a decade of hard work beginning to bear fruit

The Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) celebrates 10 years of FIFA membership in May 2026

Gibraltar’s men’s and women’s national teams have both made FIFA World Cup™ qualifying debuts

Focus remains on steady progress for the future

Taking things step by step is often essential to achieving long-term progress and avoiding unnecessary setbacks. That approach perfectly sums up the first 10 years of the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) as a FIFA Member Association (MA). Over the past decade, Gibraltar have progressed steadily through hard work and careful development, gradually establishing their place within world football.

The journey dates back to 13 May 2016, when the GFA officially became FIFA’s 211th MA during the 66th FIFA Congress in Mexico City, Mexico. “What matters most is that our children, the first generation of Gibraltarians to grow up as part of FIFA, can feel part of the global football family,” were GFA president Michael Llamas’ words at the time.

“For Gibraltar, celebrating 10 years as a FIFA member means far more than just reaching a milestone. For us, it represents years of hard work, belief and people fighting for an opportunity to simply compete on the world stage,” former Gibraltar captain Roy Chipolina said on his nation reaching the landmark. “FIFA membership gave Gibraltar recognition and the chance to dream even bigger.”

Chipolina, who recently retired, captained Gibraltar during their first FIFA World Cup™ qualifying campaign ahead of Russia 2018 and embodies the country’s transformation.

“Growing up in Gibraltar, you never imagined representing your country in a FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, because that opportunity simply did not exist,” he explained. “The biggest change has been mindset and professionalism. We have become more structured in everything we do, from coaching education to youth development and national team environments.

“We now think much more long-term and know there is so much more to be done. I have a lot of belief in our players but we need to keep pushing boundaries and chasing competition. Further success and progression will only come through this.”

To captain Gibraltar in our first campaign is something very difficult to put into words. A very proud moment. Roy Chipolina Former player and captain of the Gibraltar national team

One landmark moment arrived in October 2018, when Gibraltar beat Armenia 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League to secure their first competitive victory. A month later, Gibraltar climbed to 190th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking – their highest position to date.

“The key factor has been people. The commitment of players, coaches, staff, volunteers and everyone involved in Gibraltar football has been huge. For a nation our size, progress only happens when everyone works together,” Chipolina said.

The growth has extended to the women’s game too. Gibraltar’s women’s national team made their international debut in the UEFA Women’s Nations League in February 2024 before entering the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking later that year. Their biggest milestone, however, came with participation in qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™.

“For the Gibraltar Women’s National Team and the Gibraltar FA, being able to participate in the European qualifying phase for the Women’s World Cup means everything. It represents years of hard work, belief and progress for women’s football in Gibraltar. It is something we are incredibly proud of,” said international forward Shania Robba.

“It is especially emotional because I’ve shared this football journey with many of the same players I grew up playing with as young girls. We all had the same dream of representing Gibraltar at the highest level possible, even at a time when opportunities for women’s football were far more limited than they are today. To now play together as teammates making history for our country is something very special and difficult to put into words.”

Another historic date arrived on 25 February 2025, when Gibraltar’s women played their first official home international. “It was a historic and unforgettable day, playing our first-ever home match in the UEFA Nations League against the Faroe Islands, in front of such a big home crowd, was something we had dreamed about for years,” Robba added. “The atmosphere and support we received meant so much to the team and showed how much women’s football in Gibraltar has grown.”

FIFA has also played an important role in Gibraltar’s development through President Gianni Infantino’s Strategic Objectives and development programmes. “FIFA support is incredibly important for smaller federations because it helps create opportunities that otherwise would be very difficult,” Chipolina explained.

“Funding, coach education, development programmes and competition opportunities all have a huge impact. These programmes are not just support, they can help shape the direction of football for years to come.