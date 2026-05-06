FIFA Forward Awards 2026 – Americas Edition winners announced

FIFA Member Associations (MAs) from Anguilla, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Paraguay were honoured

The FIFA Forward Awards – Americas Edition recognise outstanding infrastructure projects supported by the FIFA Forward Programme

FIFA Forward provides support to all 211 FIFA MAs

The Anguilla Football Association (AFA), Argentine Football Association (AFA), Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF), Dominican Football Federation (FDF), Football Federation of Chile (FFCh), Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and Paraguayan Football Association (APF) have each been honoured at the inaugural FIFA Forward Awards 2026 – Americas Edition.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the awards ceremony in Vancouver, Canada, following the 76ᵗʰ FIFA Congress.

Launched in 2016, the FIFA Forward Programme aims to support all 211 Member Associations (MAs) in implementing projects that contribute to the development and strengthening of football. Under the Forward 3.0 cycle (2023–2026), funding allocations include up to USD 8 million per association.

The FIFA Forward Awards 2026 – Americas Edition celebrate the most impactful football infrastructure projects carried out by MAs in the region with FIFA Forward support.

The awards were created to highlight achievements across the Americas and to promote best practices and knowledge-sharing within the global football community.

The winners were selected following a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by a panel of experts.

The Paraguayan Football Association inaugurated the High Performance Centre for Youth Divisions, or CARDIF (Centro de Alto Rendimiento de las Divisiones Formativas), in Luque in April 2024, earning the Gold Award. The facility features eight pitches, as well as four blocks of dressing rooms and gyms, funded through FIFA Forward. It is dedicated to developing young talent from professional clubs, providing a pathway to elite football.

“The FIFA Forward Programme is a fundamental tool for turning ideas into reality. It has enabled us to invest responsibly, with planning and vision, in infrastructure, education and development – essential pillars for the growth of football,” said APF President Robert Harrison.

“CARDIF is more than a training centre; it is an investment in the future and in the talent of our boys and girls who dream of representing the country. This recognition as the most impactful project motivates us to continue working with the same conviction.”

The Football Federation of Chile received the Silver Award following the inauguration of the José Sulantay Silva High Performance Centre in Santiago in October 2025, during the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ held in the country. Named after the legendary Chilean youth developer, the facility aims to enhance preparation standards for national teams and clubs.

The Dominican Football Federation was awarded Bronze after opening its renovated High Performance Centre in San Cristóbal in February 2026. The project represents both a significant infrastructure upgrade and a long-term investment, providing international-standard training conditions for national teams, referees and local associations.

“We are proud and delighted to receive this award. The FIFA Forward Programme has played a key role in enabling our country to benefit from these facilities,” said FDF President José Deschamps. “Today, our athletes can train on pitches and in buildings that meet the highest international standards.”

The Mexican Football Federation received the award for Best Football Pitch for the construction of a hybrid field at its High Performance Centre in Mexico City – the first of its kind built with FIFA Forward funding in the North, Central America and Caribbean region.

The Argentinian Football Association received the Innovation Award for inaugurating its Centre for Refereeing Technology and Development (CTDA) at its Ezeiza training complex in Buenos Aires. Also known as the VOR (Video Operating Room), the facility supports the implementation of VAR and the work of the national refereeing department.

The Costa Rican Football Federation received the Sustainable, Accessible and Inclusive Award for installing solar panels and upgrading lighting systems at its High Performance Centre in San José, making it the first FIFA Forward-backed green project in Latin America.

The Anguilla Football Association received the Impact Award for inaugurating an artificial turf pitch at its Technical Centre in The Valley, the first on the island. The project formed part of a broader infrastructure initiative supported by FIFA Forward.

“We are delighted to receive this award. This recognition reflects the transformative impact of the Forward Programme on our small island,” said AFA President Girdon Connor.