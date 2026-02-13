FIFA Forward revitalises Dominican football with the revamped San Cristóbal training centre

The Dominican Football Association (FDF) and FIFA unveil the refurbished San Cristóbal training centre, a cornerstone for the future of Caribbean football

Gianni Infantino: “The Dominican Republic is testament to the fact that hard work pays off”

Financed and supported by FIFA’s Forward Programme, the project benefited from technical oversight and strategic guidance

At a crucial moment for the growth of the sport in the Caribbean, the Dominican Football Association and FIFA have officially unveiled the revamped facilities at the San Cristóbal High Performance Centre.

Among those present at the unveiling were Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña Rodríguez; FIFA Council member, Rodolfo Villalobos, representatives from FIFA’s Member Associations Division, Jair Bertoni, José Rodríguez and Sergio Palacios; and officials from Concacaf.

Backed by FIFA’s Forward Programme, this project is more than just a physical upgrade; it is a long-term investment aimed at providing international-standard training facilities and operational support for national teams, referees, and local associations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared his thoughts in a video message: “Dominican football is enjoying something of a purple patch, and I’m over the moon to see that this momentum is continuing with the opening of the state-of-the-art San Cristóbal High Performance Centre. I’m intrigued to see what heights they can reach in the coming years with such top-class facilities. At FIFA, we wholeheartedly believe in their potential, and the Dominican Republic is living proof that hard work and dedication lead to real results. Thanks to President Deschamps’ leadership and FIFA’s enthusiastic support, the beautiful game has reached unprecedented levels on this idyllic island.”

Designed as a game-changing facility, arriving just at the right time to back the growing ambitions of Dominican football, the revamped training centre directly aligns with Objective 5 of the Strategic Objectives for World Football: 2023-2027.

By getting rid of structural and operational barriers, this project embodies the global mission of levelling the playing field and fostering a steady flow of talent, enabling the Dominican Republic to become more competitive so that, in turn, more national teams can compete at the highest level.

Building on this drive for consolidation, FIFA Council member Rodolfo Villalobos added: “As a FIFA Council representative and supporter of Dominican football, I’m delighted with how much the game has come on leaps and bounds in recent years. The facilities built with the help of FIFA’s Forward Programme will make a significant difference, providing improved conditions and boosting the development of the game in the Dominican Republic.”

State-of-the-art facilities to develop the stars of tomorrow

A key part of this transformation is the construction of two new natural-grass pitches, funded by theForward 2.0 and 3.0 cycles. These are far from ordinary pitches; they address a crucial operational need, ensuring training can continue without any interruptions.

Thanks to cutting-edge soil engineering, including complex drainage systems with pipes and geotextiles as well as sustainable drainage systems (SuDS), national teams can train come rain or shine.

The project also features an automated sprinkler system with pumping stations and precise controls, optimising water use to keep the pitch in tip-top condition all year round. By providing the training ground with these pitches and the necessary sporting equipment, the Dominican Football Association has removed the logistical barriers of the past, turning it into a development centre that rivals the region’s footballing powerhouses.

A fully equipped and safe environment

As part of the refurbishment, the main building was fully renovated and the perimeter secured, all in line with the master plan for the National Training Centre. Improvements to the centre, ranging from structural repairs to upgraded electrical and plumbing systems, were designed to enhance the stay of athletes and referees, providing them with a functional space that encourages rest and concentration.

Alongside other upgrades, the construction of a sturdy perimeter fence with controlled access serves a dual purpose: protecting the investment and guaranteeing the privacy and security teams need for their tactical preparations.

This project stems from a joint initiative, with FIFA playing a role that went beyond funding. Thanks to the Forward Programme, FIFA offered technical guidance to ensure each facility met global infrastructure standards.

Speaking on the matter, José Rodríguez, Head of FIFA’s Regional Office in Panama, added: “The opening of the San Cristóbal High Performance Centre reflects the joint commitment between the Dominican Football Association and FIFA. Through the Forward Programme, we have highlighted that the sustainable development of football requires strategic planning, patience in delivery, and ongoing monitoring and evaluation. This collaborative effort not only strengthens the football infrastructure, but also ensures that every step forward aligns with the vision for growth and excellence shared by FIFA and its Member Associations. As a result of this achievement, the Dominican Football Association has become a benchmark for the whole region.”

Therefore, the San Cristóbal High Performance Centre is not only a tangible achievement of all the hard work, but also the beginning of a much bigger transformation.