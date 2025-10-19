Chilean football honours past and future with Elite Performance Centre named after José Sulantay Silva

High Performance Centre named after legendary coach José Sulantay Silva

Top quality facility was financed with support via FIFA Forward

Ceremony held in advance of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ final

A pivotal moment in the development of Chilean football was marked on Sunday with the official inauguration of the new Centro de Alto Rendimiento José Sulantay Silva.

Making the occasion even more special, the Elite Performance Centre, located in Quilín in the Chilean capital of Santiago, was unveiled on the same day as the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ final at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos between Argentina and Morocco.

The detailed renovation project, carried out from November 2022 to September 2025, received substantial backing through FIFA Forward.

The initiative, undertaken by the Chilean Football Association (FFC) and the country’s National Association of Professional Football (ANFP), aims to elevate preparation standards for national teams and clubs by investing in world-class infrastructure and advanced technologies.

The estimated total cost of the renovation was USD 3.2 million with contributions from FIFA Forward 2.0 and 3.0 amounting to a combined USD 3 million.

Key enhancements include a FIFA Quality Pro artificial turf pitch complete with floodlights, a modern gym, refurbished changing rooms, technical offices, an equipment room, and medical facilities.

The revitalised centre is equipped to host participants in international events, the final stages of youth national tournaments, and visiting youth national teams. It served a crucial role, positioning itself as a flagship training ground for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025.

The centre is named in honour of José Sulantay Silva (1940-2023), who became one of Chile’s most respected coaches. Mr Sulantay Silva notably guided the Chilean U-20 side to the last 16 of the 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship, and then achieved a remarkable third place finish at the same tournament (then renamed as the FIFA U-20 World Cup) in Canada two years later. This performance is regarded as one of the best global achievements by a Chilean national team on the global stage.

“To talk about José Sulantay Silva is to talk about hard work, sacrifice, spirit, silent effort, conviction. Conviction was one of his most appreciated values and his faith in Chilean talent, made him go through all of Chile, going around all corners looking for players, until he found a golden generation that brought us so much joy,” said FFC President Pablo Milad.

“Being such a generous mentor, he always believed that Chile could compete head-to-head with anyone, any of the world's powers. Thanks to his leadership as well, our U-20 national team made history in 2007, becoming one of the best three teams in the world, and that made us change to a more positive perspective.”

As well as Minister of Sports Jaime Pizarro, the family of Mr Sulantay Silva, including his son Marco, were present at the ceremony and were greeted by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who highlighted the significance of the facility.

“This High Performance Centre is another shining example of a great collaboration between a FIFA Member Association and the FIFA Forward Programme to upgrade infrastructure and provide world-class facilities to national and youth teams, as well as to those with a football dream,” the FIFA President said.

“This High Performance Centre is spectacular… four pitches, a FIFA Quality Pro artificial pitch, the dressing rooms, the machinery, it’s all phenomenal. But this centre has something else – it has a soul and it has a heart, and it's the heart and soul of Mr José (Sulantay Silva) and what he has brought to football in this fantastic country which is Chile.”

CONMEBOL President and FIFA Vice-President Alejandro Domínguez emphasised the importance of leaving a lasting legacy through such infrastructure projects.

“This infrastructure and legacy will remain forever. And it’s good to acknowledge the people who have made history for South American football and Chilean football and who have been able to be here to commemorate this moment and eternalise the name of Mr José Sulantay Silva,” he said.

“Nothing else works in football without investing in infrastructure because that is how the children develop, learn about history and dream of the future.”

Mr Domínguez also acknowledged the critical role of FIFA Forward, noting that the FIFA President had kept his promise “that if he became President, he would increase the (FIFA) Forward funds... which today… is now distributing (almost) USD 2.5 billion (for the 2023-2026 cycle)”.

The inauguration took place on the final day of Chile’s hosting of the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the second time.

“This (FIFA U-20) World Cup has surpassed all of the expectations that we had,” added the FIFA President. “We’re going to have somewhere in the region of 600,000 spectators, fans who filled the stadiums for these games – something outstanding. All of the national teams who took part have congratulated Chile, as an association, on their hospitality.”

Mr Milad added that the excitement generated by the tournament also had to be considered as a contribution to the future of the game.

“We’ll all be watching the match with the excitement of a final, with the battle for this beautiful, coveted trophy, in our country, with families gathered, which is so important,” he said. “We’ve seen participation from over 35-40% of children. Beyond the infrastructure, this is already a legacy – children wanting to be like the players they watched, trying to imitate their plays. That’s the value we must give to the championships held here in our country, and around the world.”