FIFA Arena mini-pitch in Morocco paves way for the future

FIFA Arena mini-pitch inaugurated in Morocco

North African country the fourth from the continent to join the pilot programme

Morocco investing big in its youth football programme

Morocco is investing big its youth, an investment that saw the U-20 men crowned world champions in October. For the women, more recently, the Lionnes de l’Atlas advanced from the group stage of the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup™ for the first time in their history. Clearly, the country has chosen to build a future for its football.

That has meant creating an infrastructure capable of attracting and identifying future talent. To achieve this, there is a need for proper facilities and so, on 5 November, the city of Meknes witnessed the inauguration of a FIFA Arena mini-pitch. The event was one of great significance.

“I have to thank the Royal Moroccan Football Federation for giving us the opportunity to build this FIFA arena together, here in Meknes, a land rich in talent, and for empowering young players to express themselves through football,” said Gelson Fernandes, Director of FIFA Members Association Africa.

“Through football and sport, we are able to provide a vehicle for important values. And we are pleased to work with the Moroccan Federation on this development.”

Who knows? In time, perhaps future Moroccan football legends will emerge from this mini-pitch and become stars on the international stage Elkhan Mammadov FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer

The construction of this pitch is part of a FIFA pilot programme that launched in January 2025 designed to promote inclusion through football. The goal is to create mini-pitches throughout the world, prioritising children and youths living in rural or disadvantaged areas. The ambition is to build 1,000 by 2031, to plant thousands of future football seeds that may flourish in the future.

“Children from the city of Meknes, boys and girls alike, will now be able to use this facility to play football, stay active, and adopt a healthy lifestyle,” explained Elkhan Mammadov, FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer. Morocco is the fourth African country to benefit from the project after Algeria Liberia and Niger, and the 12th in the world.

Social responsibility day

Gathered in Rabat for the MAD Annual Gathering, all FIFA Member Associations (MAs) attended the inauguration. As part of Social Responsibility Day, they shared a moment with students, handing out balls, books on healthy living, and FIFA bibs. The initiative illustrates FIFA’s ongoing commitment to social and educational development through football.

“Representatives from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and Ministry of Education attended the inauguration, as well as some Moroccan football legends,” Mr Mammadov continued. “Who knows? In time, perhaps future Moroccan football legends will emerge from this mini-pitch and become stars on the international stage.”

Modern and durable, the facility will benefit approximately 2,000 students from four different academic institutions in the Moroccan capital, Rabat. Moroccan students no doubt greeted the news with joy, as they had when the Football for Schools programme was rolled out in the country earlier in the year. 2025 certainly promises to be a great year for the future of Moroccan football.