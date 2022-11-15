No Discrimination integrated for first time as FIFA Football for Schools launches in Morocco

No Discrimination campaign incorporated into FIFA Football for Schools as launch takes place in FIFA World Cup 2030™ co-host nation

Fifty-two teachers from across Morocco attend a capacity building course in the capital, Rabat

Over 300 children participate in launch event, total of 3000 schools in north African country to benefit from programme

Launched in collaboration with UN Human Rights at the FIFA World Cup 2022™, No Discrimination is an awareness, action and education campaign that aims to rid the football world of discrimination in any and every form.

It has been an integral part of every FIFA tournament since the global showpiece in Qatar three years ago, and it is also now one of the core themes of FIFA Football for Schools with the aim of raising awareness of the issue among youngsters to ensure the beautiful game is safe and welcoming for all.

“It was critical that we included a session on anti-racism and anti-discrimination in the Football for Schools programme and I was delighted to deliver that in Morocco,” said Gerd Dembowski, FIFA Head of Human Rights & Anti-Discrimination ad interim, who highlighted the boost to FIFA Football for Schools from the unequivocal stance taken by the FIFA Congress last year.

“Thanks to the Global Stand against Racism embraced by all 211 member associations at the FIFA Congress 2024, this tool will support teachers and coaches to prepare children to become allies and avoid racism as future players and fans. These children are our future and it is imperative that No Discrimination forms a part of their education on and off the pitch."

How to speak to your children 01:43

FIFA Football for Schools has already been launched in 130 FIFA Member Associations around the world. By integrating with the local education system, it gives schoolchildren the opportunity to play football and learn crucial skills such as teamwork, self-discipline and respect, while also developing an understanding of personal hygiene and nutrition.

In addition to a USD 50,000 grant to facilitate the Moroccan Football Association’s (FRMF) implementation of the programme, FIFA has also contributed 31,400 size 4 adidas footballs for Moroccan girls and boys to develop their on-pitch skills as a total of 3,000 schools across the country will eventually be involved.

The launch event, which was attended by Fouzi Lekjaa, a FIFA Council member and President of the Moroccan Football Association, and Gelson Fernandes, FIFA’s Director of Member Associations Africa, was one of the biggest in FIFA Football for Schools history, with some 300 schoolchildren participating and playing football with Moroccan legends such as Noureddine Naybet and Yossouf Hadji.

Fifty-two physical education teachers representing all 12 regions of Morocco attended the three-day capacity building course, which included the newly introduced anti-discrimination module, at the Mohammed VI Football Academy.

Football for Schools launch in Rabat, Morocco Previous 01 / 12 Participants gather at FIFA Football for Schools event in Rabat, Morocco 02 / 12 Coaches prepare for the the Launch of FIFA Football for Schools event in Rabat, Morocco. 03 / 12 Participant at the FIFA Football for Schools launch in Rabat, Morocco. 04 / 12 A participant on the FIFA Football for Schools training course in Rabat, Morocco. 05 / 12 A FIFA coach at the FIFA Football for Schools Launch in Rabat, Morocco. 06 / 12 Training session at FIFA Football for Schools Launch day in Rabat, Morocco. 07 / 12 Participants gather for a session at the FIFA Football for Schools training event in Rabat, Morocco 08 / 12 Coaches prepare for the FIFA Football for Schools Launch in Rabat, Morocco. 09 / 12 Group photo at FIFA Football for Schools Launch in Rabat, Morocco. 10 / 12 Participant at the FIFA Football for Schools training session in Rabat, Morocco. 11 / 12 A coaching session at the FIFA Football for Schools event in Rabat, Morocco. 12 / 12 A general view of a coaching session at the FIFA Football for Schools event in Rabat, Morocco. Next

They will pass on the knowledge accrued to counterparts within each of their sectors, developing a network of coaches who will take FIFA Football for Schools sessions themselves.

They can also lean on the free FIFA Football for Schools app and an online learning platform to help reinforce the initiative’s themes and ideas to tens of thousands of Moroccan schoolchildren.

“Its goal is to develop everyday life skills. We needed a syllabus. It’s the first time that a syllabus has been based both on theory and on practice, and this programme provides exactly that,” said El Ghalia Fandgma, a sports teacher at l'AREF Layoune-Sakia EL Hamra, of the FIFA Football for Schools programme.