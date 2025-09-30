Liberia launches FIFA Arena and opens FIFA Forward-renovated stadium

Mini-pitches at two schools in Paynesville, Liberia, inaugurated with West African nation among first to implement the initiative

More than 3,000 children will be positively impacted by the development

New pitch and renovated facilities at Gompa Stadium also opened

The FIFA Arena and FIFA Forward initiatives have a made significant contribution to football infrastructure in Liberia with the inauguration of two new mini-pitches at schools and the opening of a freshly renovated stadium in the West African country. Launched earlier this year, FIFA Arena follows up on a pledge made by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Sustainable Sports Summit in Paris in July 2024. It is now being rolled out worldwide with the aim of establishing at least 1,000 new mini-pitches by the time of the FIFA Congress in 2031. The FIFA President said Liberia is among the vanguard of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations making the project a reality on the ground.

“You are part of our starting 11; the first 11 countries to officially inaugurate your FIFA Arena mini-pitch, and truly kick off a project that will change the lives of millions of children,” said Mr Infantino in a video message played at the inauguration ceremony in Paynesville where more than 3,000 children will be impacted positively by the new facilities. “Every boy and every girl who wants to play football, they deserve a safe space in which to learn, to play and to grow. That lies at the heart of FIFA Arena, that is what you have given children in Liberia. “You are one of the first, but many more will follow. Our work has just started, because our goal is to install at least 1,000 new mini-pitches globally. We want to grow the FIFA Arena team to ensure generations of children around the world, particularly those in disadvantaged areas, be that in inner-cities or the countryside, will now have the chance to enjoy playing football.”

The new facilities are located at Bible Way Mission School in Montserrado county and the EBK Barracks school in Margibi county, and are the result of collaboration between FIFA and the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to promote grassroots football development for boys and girls by installing artificial mini-pitches in school and community settings. “I’m thrilled to see the youth of Liberia inaugurate these FIFA Arena mini-pitches today,” said Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Deputy Chief Member Associations officer/Regional Director Africa, who was present along with FIFA Development Officer El Hadji Diop at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening. “These brand-new, sustainable spaces offer children from Margibi and Montserrado counties a safe and inspiring environment to play and grow through football.

“Liberia holds a special place in the global football community, thanks to the legendary Ballon d’Or winner George Weah, who put the nation on the world map. I’m confident that among the young players here today, some will follow in his remarkable footsteps. “These pitches are more than just playing surfaces, they are platforms for dreams to take flight. On behalf of FIFA, I wish every young Liberian success on and off the pitch. We stand proudly alongside the Liberia Football Association to create even more opportunities for the future.”

The day also saw a third pitch officially opened. A standard-size, FIFA-approved artificial playing surface at the Gompa Stadium has been installed with support of funding from the third phase of the FIFA Forward Development Programme. The work, which started on 4 November last year, also includes major upgrades to the existing stadium, such as the installation of floodlights, an underground sprinkler system, improved fencing, and roofing for spectator stands. Located in north-eastern Nimba county – the second-most populous in Liberia – the facility will host various LFA competitions, including grassroots tournaments, as part of the LFA’s broader infrastructure development drive.

"We firstly want to extend our deepest and special thanks and appreciation to the visionary leader of world football, Gianni Infantino, the man who has introduced and brought innovation to football," said LFA President Mustapha Raji, who attended the ceremony with Liberia’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, Brigadier General Theophilus A. Dana, Deputy Chief of Staff - Armed Forces of Liberia and Samuel A. Stevquoah, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs-designate. "Our goal is to work with people and follow the president of FIFA, because football unites and unites the world. Football should unite Liberians and put each and every one of us together, using this game as a powerful tool to bring peace, to promote development in our country, and create the opportunity for each and every boy and girl who is interested in playing football to play at a very good facility."