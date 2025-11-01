Niger is welcomed to the arena

Two FIFA Arena mini-pitches officially opened in Niger

The 11th country to join this pilot programme

Niger is investing in its youth to prepare for the future

Friday 31 October marked a celebration of football in Niamey, the capital of Niger, with the inauguration of two FIFA Arena mini-pitches. The initiative delivers on the pledge made by Gianni Infantino at the International Summit on Sport for Sustainable Development in July 2024.

At that time, the FIFA President announced plans to establish mini-pitches around the world, aiming to reach a total of 1,000 by 2031. As such, Niger is among the pioneering nations participating in the pilot phase of the FIFA Arena programme, which launched in January 2025.

“You are part of our starting eleven, to officially inaugurate their own FIFA Arena and to truly kick off a project that will change the lives of millions of children,” said President Infantino in a video message.

“Every boy and every girl deserves a chance to play football, if they want to. Every child deserves a safe place in which to learn, to play and to grow. That lies at the heart of FIFA Arena, and this is what you have given children in Niger.”

10,000 happy children

“You are one of the first, but many more will follow your example,” continued the FIFA President. “Our objective is to create at least 1,000 new mini-pitches globally, welcoming new members in the FIFA Arena family. This will give generations of children worldwide, and particularly those from disadvantaged urban and rural areas, the chance to play the game we all love.”

The love of the game also took centre stage on opening day, with an exhibition match organised for boys and girls to enjoy playing together and celebrate this new pitch close to home. With this initiative, the Nigerien Football Association (FENIFOOT) wanted to highlight the importance of gender equality and inclusion.

These pitches are expected to bring joy to an estimated 10,000 young people from local schools and neighbourhoods, who will now be able to have fun and develop their skills in the best possible conditions.

“It gives me great pleasure to see the young people of Niger officially opening these brand-new FIFA Arena mini-pitches today. These facilities provide children in Niamey with a safe and inspiring environment to play and grow through football,” said Elkhan Mammadov, FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer.

Youth as a driving force

This move is part of the country's commitment to investing in its youth. At the official opening of the FIFA Africa Office in Rabat, Morocco, on 26 July, FENIFOOT and FIFA signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop football in schools (Football for Schools), in the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sidi Mohamed Al Mahmoud, and the Minister of National Education, Dr Élisabeth Shérif.

The Football for Schools programme is designed to help the education system draw on the values of the beautiful game to reinforce learning while promoting individual development in a fun and enjoyable way.

“If football is used to teach children about the importance of education, it can be a powerful tool for changing the future of a country,” says Issaka Adamou, President of FENIFOOT. “Niger is working towards inclusive, dynamic and socially responsible schools through the power of sport. By integrating football into schools to strengthen citizenship education, social inclusion and youth development through sport, Niger and FIFA are taking a significant step forward in education and grassroots football.”

This focus on education and development also benefits Niger's elite game, which is currently in fine form through its men's national team. The Mena were the biggest climbers in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking, following a superb run in the African qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 26™.

This is the third consecutive time that the Mena has moved up in the world rankings. Buoyed by strong population growth and a wealth of talent, Niger's upward trajectory is set to continue.

FIFA Arena inauguration in Niamey, Niger Previous 01 / 10 FIFA MA Development Manager Fatou Camara, FENIFOOT President Issaka Adamou and FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov 02 / 10 FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov and FENIFOOT President Issaka Adamou 03 / 10 General view during the inauguration of the FIFA Arena in Niamey 04 / 10 General view during the inauguration of the FIFA Arena in Niamey 05 / 10 Players pose for a group photo during the inauguration of the FIFA Arena in Niamey 06 / 10 General view during the inauguration of two FIFA Arena mini-pitches in Niamey 07 / 10 General view of a FIFA Arena mini-pitch in Niamey 08 / 10 General view during the inauguration of the FIFA Arena in Niamey 09 / 10 General view during the inauguration of the FIFA Arena in Niamey 10 / 10 FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov speaks during the inauguration of the FIFA Arena in Niamey Next