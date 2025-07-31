FIFA and Niger join forces to take Football for Schools to the next level

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the government of the Republic of Niger, and the Nigerien Football Federation (FENIFOOT) sign memorandum of understanding aimed at raising Physical Education teaching standards within the FIFA Football for Schools framework

FIFA Football for Schools, which aims to teach children skills required on and off the pitch, launched in the African country in August 2024

First capacity-building course aligned with new initiative to take place 4-7 August 2025

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with representatives of the government of the Republic of Niger and the Nigerien Football Association (FENIFOOT) to kick off a new pilot project within the FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) programme. Launched in 2019 in collaboration with UNESCO, FIFA Football for Schools aims to teach millions of children around the world life and academic skills through football and is rooted within the existing education system of each FIFA Member Association (MA). As of January 2025, F4S had been launched in 129 of FIFA’s 211 MAs, including Niger, where the programme was implemented in August 2024. However, along with the Central African Republic, Niger will now take part in a new pilot phase of the project that aims to improve standards in Physical Education teaching globally to ensure football is taught effectively within each national school system.

“The FIFA Football for Schools programme has helped introduce our game to children across the world, and I was delighted to sign a memorandum of understanding with delegates from the Republic of Niger as we aim to provide equitable, inclusive, and regular access to football in schools and promote grassroots football development by using football as an educational and pedagogical tool,” said Mr Infantino, who was joined by FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and FIFA Council member and former FENIFOOT President Djibrilla Hamidou at the signing ceremony at FIFA’s Africa Office in Rabat, Morocco. “This project will also provide physical education teachers in Nigerien schools with the right tools and training resources for them to deliver the best possible sessions for their pupils. Thank you to Dr Élisabeth Shérif, Minister of National Education, Literacy, Vocational Education and Promotion of National Languages; Sidi Mohamed Al Mahmoud, Minister of Youth and Sports; and Issaka Adamou, President of the Nigerien Football Association, for your support and cooperation. I look forward to working together towards a bright future.”

The first capacity-building course linked to the new phase will take place in Niamey, Niger’s capital, from August 4-7 as work begins immediately on shaping the future of F4S in the country in line with the MoU. The agreement details the next steps to be taken, namely focussing on delivering F4S training to PE teachers and other school staff and highlighting participation by girls and female teachers. It will also seek to integrate F4S educational content in schools, register all students and teachers involved, promote the organisation of intra-school tournaments and the establishment of a monitoring and evaluation system to measure the project’s educational and social impact.

“We were honoured to sign this memorandum of understanding with the FIFA President,” said Mr Adamou. “Knowing Niger is just one of two countries chosen makes us proud. But it is also a responsibility, an invitation to work more to implement the FIFA Football for Schools project and make it a success in Niger. We have the support of the Nigerien state and we are delighted that two ministers travelled to Rabat to sign the agreement. That is proof that all parties are determined to make the project a success. Since the last academic year, football has been incorporated into the school curriculum in Niger. That’s a real step forward. Since the launch of the programme a year ago, we have worked a lot in the regions, and I think this new phase is an opportunity to broaden that out still further. “The FIFA Football for Schools concept is doubly advantageous for us. Firstly, it gives children the chance to make their dreams come true, their passions, and make them conscious of the virtues of sport and of football in particular, with all the positive implications of those values (solidarity, tolerance, hard work, inclusion…) as well as the promotion of well-being. “Also, having more children who learn the fundamentals of football enables us to put into practice our grassroots development strategy by favouring the development of children and youngsters who could potentially play for our various youth teams, reinforce our clubs and strengthen football in our country. It’s an investment in the future and a challenge.”