Football for Schools is gaining ground in Africa

Niger and the Central African Republic join forces in a pilot project as part of FIFA's Football for Schools Programme

Memoranda of understanding were signed a few weeks ago to improve national standards in physical education

Various FIFA divisions, including Global Football Development, Women's Football, and Member Associations, along with others have collaborated on this project

Niger and the Central African Republic bear many resemblances. They are both landlocked, French-speaking African states classified by the UN as Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and feature predominantly young populations experiencing strong demographic growth. As a result, education is considered a key driver for their development.

The two countries also have a lot in common when it comes to football. The Ménas and Les Fauves are still chasing their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance, but both have a wealth of talent at their disposal that is just waiting to be tapped into, not to mention a passionate fanbase for the beautiful game.

Football for Schools bridges the gap between education and football. Through football, the programme aims to teach millions of children around the world academic skills and life values. Niger and the Central African Republic are participating in a pilot project. The long-term goal is to improve physical education standards worldwide so that football can be practised in the best possible conditions within each national school system.

After meetings in Rabat with the different delegations, FIFA, the governments of Niger and the Central African Republic, and the football associations of both countries (FENIFOOT and FCF, respectively) formally signed memoranda of understanding. These meetings were held in conjunction with the inauguration of FIFA's Africa Office in the Moroccan capital on 31 July 2025.

“Education is a priority for FIFA. It's a big step for us in these pilot projects that two governments, through their education and sports ministries, are committed to integrating football into the school curriculum,” said Gelson Fernandes, FIFA's Director for Member Associations in the African region.

“This demonstrates our ambition to support football development at grassroots level. Schools have always been a breeding ground for talent. Our aim with this project is not only to train players, but also to contribute to the development of future generations,” he explained.

We want to introduce children to football in schools. This sport is beneficial for children's psychological, intellectual and physical development. Our goal is to help them through their school years. Issaka Amadou FENIFOOT president

The first workshop, led by Antonio Buenaño Sánchez, Head of Football for Schools, was held in Niamey, Niger, from 4 to 7 August. Around 100 PE teachers, including 34 women, attended both theoretical and practical sessions. They travelled from all over the country to be there. This four-day learning event finished with a festive F4S tournament, bringing together nearly 200 young people. It was a success from start to finish.

The Director of Global Football Development, Steven Martens, was also in attendance for the occasion. “Although this is a ‘pilot’ project, its impact will be felt extensively in these countries. Everything is being done in schools, with the cooperation of the authorities and the support of Football for Schools instructors to make sure the training is sustainable,” he said. “Schools are breeding grounds for talent, but it takes the right tools and experienced educators to help that talent flourish. This project provides just that framework.”

A similar meeting took place for eighty-five Central African teachers at the beginning of September. The four-day course, entitled “Football Development in Schools Workshop”, concluded on 5 September with friendly matches involving schoolchildren who were keen to learn and express themselves with the ball at their feet.

On 3 September, Félix Moloua, Prime Minister of the Central African Republic, Célestin Yanindji, President of the Central African Football Federation, and Gelson Fernandes met in Bangui to outline the details of this ambitious and promising project. “This initiative represents a huge amount of work, driven by the desire to make football a real tool for our children’s development,” explained Célestin Yanindji. “Many of these kids have the potential to become great athletes.”