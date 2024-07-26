FIFA.com

Football Federation of North Macedonia

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffm.mk

Address

Bul. ASNOM br. 21,

MK - 1000 SKOPJE

North Macedonia

Phone: +389-2/3204 470

Email:ffm@ffm.com.mk

Fax: +389-2/3165 448

Organisation

President

Masar OMERAGIC

Vice President

Lazar RAKIDJIEV

Acting General Secretary

Drilon GANIU

Treasurer

Snezana KARAJOVANOVA

Media And Communication Manager

Zlatko ANDONOVSKI

Technical Director

Gjorgi HRISTOV

National Coach Men

Blagoja MILEVSKI

National Coach Women

Aleksandar ANDOV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Aleksandar STAVREV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Drage STOJANOVSKI

Referee Coordinator

Dimitar MECKAROVSKI

North Macedonia Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
