Football Federation of North Macedonia
Official Sitewww.ffm.mk
Address
Bul. ASNOM br. 21,
MK - 1000 SKOPJE
North Macedonia
Contact
Phone: +389-2/3204 470
Email:ffm@ffm.com.mk
Fax: +389-2/3165 448
Organisation
President
Masar OMERAGIC
Vice President
Lazar RAKIDJIEV
Acting General Secretary
Drilon GANIU
Treasurer
Snezana KARAJOVANOVA
Media And Communication Manager
Zlatko ANDONOVSKI
Technical Director
Gjorgi HRISTOV
National Coach Men
Blagoja MILEVSKI
National Coach Women
Aleksandar ANDOV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Aleksandar STAVREV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Drage STOJANOVSKI
Referee Coordinator
Dimitar MECKAROVSKI
